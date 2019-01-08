WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

At least two factions of the Atiku/Obi campaign council showed up today in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State for inauguration. The campaign council is suppose to work for the success of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming February 16 presidential poll.

This was as a result of the fallout between the immediate-past governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, and serving Minority Leader in the Senate, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

While Olujimi had asked for a dissolution of the Fayose’s version of the council on the allegation that the ex-governor injected his cronies into the council to allegedly sideline other members, Fayose, who replied through his media aide and Director of Media of the campaign council in the state, Lere Olayinka, said that she (Olujimi) lacked the moral right to challenge the constitution of the council, alleging that the senator had been involved in anti-party activities in the state for the past six months.

It is also likely that a third faction of the council would emerge; it might likely be led by former deputy governor of the state and ex-governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Alhaji Sikiru Lawal.

The Olujimi faction of the inauguration is holding right now at the Amb. Dare Bejide chamber’s in Ajilosun area of the capital city, while the ex-governor Fayose’s faction will soon start its inauguration at the Ayo Fayose campaign office in Adebayo area of the capital city.

It was gathered that Lawal might soon start addressing a press briefing on the development at his own campaign office on Housing Road in the state capital.

When asked to comment on the development, Media Director to the Fayose’s faction of the council dismissed any other inauguration as null and void.

“How do you say that you are inaugurating a campaign council that has the state chairman of the party, South West coordinator of the campaign at the national level and the zonal coordinator and the chairman and national vice chairman of the party are absent at such occasion? That speaks volumes of such arrangement.

“The only inauguration of the Atiku/Obi campaign council happening in the state today is that where all these officers I have mentioned are present,” he said