By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that one of the primary objective of his administration, is to ensure that every Lagosians feel dividend of democracy.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the formal commissioning of the upgraded/rehabilitated Ikoyi network of roads, which includes Thompson Avenue, Milverton Road, Mac Donald Road/Lateef Jakande Road

Pledging the commitment of his administration to good governance, the governor said the regeneration of Ikoyi network of roads and others across the state is a testimonial of its commitment to ensure every part of the city feels the dividends of democracy.

He also put the contractor on alert, to ready to commence the reconstruction of another four roads in the area which included Cooper road, Femi Okunnu, Mcpherson and Queens Drive among others adding that the state government would also do Onilegbale road and had started regeneration of other parts of the State.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents of the area to support the state government in its bid to develop the city by paying their land use charge as at when due.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the benefits of the three thousand, three hundred and forty Seven metres Ikoyi Network of roads with a completion duration of eleven months included improved socio economic activities, connectivity, increased property value, boost trade and investment opportunities, enhanced security with in the axis thanking residents of the area for their cooperation as well as the contractor for the prompt completion of the roads.

The Lawmaker representing Eti Osa Constituency Two, Gbolahan Yishawu, said people of the area were elated on the urban regeneration of Ikoyi, Obalende, Victoria Island and other axis in the state

which has since been in the budget and would maintain the roads while commending Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its commitment sustainable economic growth and development of people in the area.