By Christy Anyanwu

This year’s Dividends of Democracy Awards will hold on June 15 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The awards ceremony, according to the Coordinator, Mr. Rufus Oba, will be based on merit, achievements, projects, and programmes, among other criteria.

The awards, Oba said further, will also be a good avenue for Nigerians to vent their anger, displeasure on politicians, and policies that are non-friendly to the people, while politicians who have performed well will also be encouraged.

“It is the people’s choice award. It will serve as a report card for the politicians and as a scorecard for the electorate, starting with the local government chairmen all across the country to the legislators at the state and national assemblies, ministers,” he added.