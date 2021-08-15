From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

In what looks like lost of hope, the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, said that only urgent help from heaven can save Nigeria and keep it afar from imminent collapse.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his homily delivered at Church of Annunciation, Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, made reference to all indices which points to the fact that Nigeria is on failure path with the state and its governance system seriously threatened.

He said: “We need urgent divine help for our nation, our families, and especially, our young people suffering employment, deprivation and losing confidence in self-seeking political leaders to give them what it takes to survive well in their fatherland.

“God’s intervention is urgently needed because of prevailing corruption, bloodshed and violence. Also, apart from so many youths having no jobs, some of our children are in the wicked hands of terrorists and bandits in the bush subjected to emotional and social deprivation.

“Regrettably, the poor continue to get poorer with increasing inability to afford the basic necessities of life due to price increases and sluggish payment of salaries, pensions, and very poor social welfare scheme.

“Our prayer is for all Nigerians to be supported by God’s grace to live in humility, purity and sincerity like Mary, so that even after this life of ‘suffering and smiling’, we will see God in the company of the Saints, the Angels and our Blessed Mother.”

He commended the Parish Priest, Rev Fr. Joseph Olisah, and parishioners for their dedication to the service of God and humanity, and urged them to continue in that path to ensure a better society.