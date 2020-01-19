Enyeribe Ejiogu

A new dawn has broken for distributors of Divine Leverage Team Limited, an indigenous firm that produces food supplements and herbal remedies from Nigerian herbs, which it distributes through a specialized multi-level marketing scheme it originated.

Through dint of hard work and the efforts of its distributors, the firm was able to break into and become established despite the stiff competition it faced from the established foreign outfits. The firm pushed its products to the point of acceptability by discerning Nigerian consumers, and thereby achieved a credible feat in collaboration with its marketing agents.

It was against this background that the Chief Executive of Divine Leverage Team Limited, Prince Henry Tonwe Atere, felt the need to appreciate the major distributors who courageously joined the multi-level marketing business offered by the firm.

Prince Ateri who prefers to describe the Divine Leverage Team as a multi-level social mutual system (MSMS), said that it was set up to empower Nigerians with health and wealth using the power of leverage.

He explained: “I am very happy that my team has been able to break that stronghold of foreigners in our country’s herbal healthcare sector and numerous Nigerians have benefited greatly from our efforts in just three years. We are therefore using this gift of 10 cars and other compensation items to tell them we are appreciative of their efforts. That is exactly what we have done here, by allotting these Lexus SUVs to the various benefactors. We are also using this opportunity to let other distributors and those yet to join the chain that with focus, commitment and faith, their dreams shall come true. We are poised to change the mentality of the average Nigerian in areas of healthcare such that in the next five years only very few Nigerians will still be looking the way of orthodox (Western) medication. What you have seen here today is bound to be better and bigger by June and July 2020 because we shall be giving out more cars and subsequently houses here in Onitsha and several other towns in the country. We are pan-Nigeria and nothing shall create any form of borders for us in this country.”

Ateri said that Divine Leverage Team Ltd has synergized with Universal Alternative Therapy Discovery (UATD) Herbal Resources, Africa’s no.1 herbal researcher. He added that the flagship of the firm, Superdose Herbal Capsule, is not a drug but food supplement formulated from a collection of finest ancient African herbs, vegetables and fruits.

Prince Ateri graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, with a degree in Geology. After seeking paid employment unsuccessfully, he ventured into multi-level marketing. Then in 2003, he borrowed N300,000 from a friend (which took two years to repay) to start Divine Leverage. Three years after, his business lost interest in the venture and cashed out his investment.

“We were perching in another friend’s office. Around 2006, my friend, not seeing any reason to continue insisted on and collected his investments in the business and backed out. My never say die spirit however made me trudge on to 2016 when the gates were opened. That year alone we made over N36million.

“This event is actually meant to give back to the society that has been quite helpful and patient with us. We shall empower many out there that feel the world is coming to an end for them. We want to let them know that they can make it to the top if only they remain focused, committed and faithful to their dreams”, Prince Ateri said.