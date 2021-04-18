Introduction

“Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit.” Psalm 51: 12

That we are alive today is a testimony of God’s unfailing love, given the level of devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic in many homes and countries. Many spiritual and tangible things have been lost. The lockdown produced unfulfilled dreams and lost opportunities. In the midst of pandemic, the nationwide protests against some national issues brought financial losses to individuals and organisations.

What is Restoration?

By restoration we mean that process of replacing or bringing back to normal something that got bad along the line. When the Psalmist, David discovered that he had missed the mark and indeed lost something precious, he cried unto the Lord.

The Fall of Man

The original earth which God created in Genesis 1:1 was in a perfect form and this contrasts sharply with the utter disorder and darkness which characterized the account in Genesis chapter 1 verse 2. After God created the earth, Satan, who was thrown away from heaven, did a lot of damage to the earth and brought confusion to it. It was after this that God began the great work of restoration.

The immediate consequence of man’s disobedience was that he fell from grace to a life of sin and sorrow. Thus, man need restoration from that fatal spiritual condition, in which he finds himself after committing sin. He needs to re-establish friendship with God, if he is to enjoy eternal life.

The Four Dimension of Restoration

There are four areas of human life in which we can expect restoration. They are: Physical, Spiritual, Emotional and Material.

Physical Restoration

A believer whom the devil has stolen his health can be restored to normal state. 3 John 2. Our strength can be restored. Samson fell into the hands of a wicked woman and lost his strength. The power of Samson returned to him when he cried unto the Lord and the Bible records that he killed more people at the point of his death than he did in his entire life time. Judges 16:28

“And Samson called unto the LORD, and said O Lord GOD, remember me, I pray thee, and strengthen me, I pray thee, only this once, O God, that I may be at once avenged of the Philistines for my two eyes.

Spiritual Restoration

“And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:” Joel. 2:28

Man died spiritually, the moment he disobeyed God in the Garden of Eden, but he got restored through the substitutionary death of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Paul, writing to the saints in Ephesus, said “And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins…”; Ephesians 2: 1. If you discover that you have lost `zeal as a believer, you were once burning for the Lord, but have now become lazy and complacent, you need to cry to the Lord for restoration. Perhaps you were once imbued with power from on high and excited about heaven and things of God, but now you have lost steam, you need the Spirit of God for restoration.

And I will restore to you the years that locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you. And ye shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the LORD your God that hath dealt wondrously with you: and my people shall never be ashamed.” Joel 2:24-26

Material Restoration

God promised believers material restoration. My prayer is that God will bring abundance to you and restore what you might have lost materially. It does not matter what the situation of your country may be, God is able to bring you to a land of abundance. Silver and gold belong to our God and he is in a position to allocate to believers as He wills. Be assured that He is in control of the affairs and resources of every nation and he will make a way for His own people.

“The young lion does lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the Lord shall not want any good thing.” Psalm. 34: 10.

Emotional Restoration

To some people, their need may be for emotional restoration. You probably have been rejected and cast away by the people of this world. There is hope because the good Lord can and He will restore to you love and kindness by showering His divine favour upon you. Our emotional well-being is dependent or our inner motivation. Therefore, you need to check yourself regularly through the Word of God and ascertain that those things that motivate you are things of lasting value. In order to ensure the restoration of your perfect emotional state, you will need to be motivated by the things of God. While not ignoring the fact that you are still in this world, you must set your affection on things above. That in itself will guarantee that mundane things of this world do not disturb you such that not minding whatever is going on around you, you will be full of peace within.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse your heart with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]