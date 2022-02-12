From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has divided in Osun State following the declaration of some members to support Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Some members of TOP renounced their membership in Owena, Oriade Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, saying they are ready to strengthen the party for future electoral victories and successes.

Speaking at a meeting in the town, a TOP leader in the axis, Mr Oyediran Mikaheel, said they resolved to return to the mainstream of the party structure, having been convinced by the way and manner the leadership of the party has managed their grievances over time.

He disclosed that over 500 TOP members have renounced their membership in Owena, Ikeji-Arakeji and their suburbs and promised to work in unison to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

He said ‘it is only a fool who had suffered for the party throughout its metamorphosis from Alliance for Democracy (AD) to Action Congress (AC) to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now All Progressives Congress (APC) that would pray for the party to fall.’

He attributed their grievances to the perceived anomalies which he said have been handled and successfully managed in the interest of peace and unity by the leadership of the party.

‘We are very happy to return home. This is our party. This is where we belong. This is the party that we all built and we can’t afford to allow our house to collapse. We may have misunderstandings and disagreements as brothers, what is important is to resolve whatever happened between us, that is what we are doing today.

‘I was a strong member of TOP in the entire Oriade Local Government, if not beyond, but I thank God today that I have seen good reasons to return to the mainstream party. We left for obvious reasons and we returned in the interest of unity, progress and development of the party.

‘We have returned for good. We are solidly behind the party and we are ready to work for its success. As you can see, my followers are here; some have come and gone because of other engagements and those who couldn’t make it here are fully back home.

‘I am using this medium to assure our people that no effort will be spared to ensure victory for the party and above all, Governor Oyetola in the forthcoming governorship election in the state,’ he assured.

Receiving the returnees, APC Chairman, Oriade Local Government Area, Hon Gbenga Ajewole, commended them for their boldness and sincerity, saying their decision is a pointer to the fact that APC is one and united entity.

In his remarks, the Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale, expressed gratitude to the returnees and assured them of equal treatment and opportunity.