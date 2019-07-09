Dizengoff Nigeria has donated communication equip- ment worth $50,000 to the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The equipment which is meant to boost training and to improve hands-on practical demonstration in the institution’s Department of Engineering and Technology, came as part of the company’s social responsibility programme.
Speaking during the presentation of the communication equipment to the institution, the Country Manager, Dizengoff Nigeria, Mr. Graham Leslie, said the choice of UNILAG is based on the company’s belief that “communication technology is the future of Nigeria and the youths are better drivers of that future. What better place to engage the youth than institutions of learning, hence, the University of Lagos.
“We are very much excited about the long term impact this gesture will have to the development of technology in the country and we trust that this donation of communication equipment will be of value to the students and staff of the institution. We look forward to building a long term relation- ship with the University of La- gos.”
Also speaking at the event, the Executive Vice President of the Dizengoff Group ‘Balton CP’, Mr. Kai Wulff, disclosed that, “as part of Balton CP, the parent company of Dizengoff Nigeria, our vision as a group is to promote and enhance teaching and learning in the educational ecosystem in Nigeria.
“We are delighted today to make this gesture that shows our commitment to education in general, and to the University of Lagos in particular.”
He noted that, “Dizengoff has a wide range of solutions from hardware to software to connectivity solutions which we believe will be of great value to the furtherance of academic excellence at UNILAG to better help prepare students of today for the world of tomorrow.”
According to him, “digital learning solution is fundamental to the economic growth of a nation and the youths are poised to champion this growth. There- fore, for any country to continu- ally develop economically, it must develop the capacity of the youth of its country and the best place to harness these minds for this growth, is at the learning institutions.” Responding to the gesture
by Dizengoff, the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Olu- watoyin Ogundipe, said: “we are delighted to accept this generous donation of communication equipment from your organisation,” assuring that the equipment will be put to great use by the students and lecturers at the Department of Engineering and the institution at large.
“We look forward to a long partnership both in terms of technological experience and exchange programmes with Di- zengoff.”
The donation was facilitated by Mr. Roland Sodeinde, CEO of Dynamiss Nigeria Ltd, a player in the educational eco- system and partner to both UNILAG and Dizengoff.
