Dizengoff Nigeria has donated communication equip- ment worth $50,000 to the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The equipment which is meant to boost training and to improve hands-on practical demonstration in the institution’s Department of Engineering and Technology, came as part of the company’s social responsibility programme.

Speaking during the presentation of the communication equipment to the institution, the Country Manager, Dizengoff Nigeria, Mr. Graham Leslie, said the choice of UNILAG is based on the company’s belief that “communication technology is the future of Nigeria and the youths are better drivers of that future. What better place to engage the youth than institutions of learning, hence, the University of Lagos.

“We are very much excited about the long term impact this gesture will have to the development of technology in the country and we trust that this donation of communication equipment will be of value to the students and staff of the institution. We look forward to building a long term relation- ship with the University of La- gos.”

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Vice President of the Dizengoff Group ‘Balton CP’, Mr. Kai Wulff, disclosed that, “as part of Balton CP, the parent company of Dizengoff Nigeria, our vision as a group is to promote and enhance teaching and learning in the educational ecosystem in Nigeria.