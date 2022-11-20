By Christian Agadibe

Nigeria to the world, as the Buga crooner Kizz Daniel is named among the A-list internationally acclaimed musicians to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 23 this year.

There is more. This time, however, Kizz Daniel will be going with his official DJ, Amunuba Chibuike Prince popularly known as DJ Chi. He will play the music during his performance.

Thousands of Kizz Daniel’s fans have been oozing excitement on his Instagram page after he confirmed it. “This one is for Africa. This one is for Vado nation. See you in Qatar World Cup on 23/11/2022”

Kizz Daniel is expected to perform his two latest songs, ‘Buga’ and ‘Cough’.

Kizz Daniel who has toured many countries with his latest Buga song recently alongside his DJ Chi is satisfied with current DJ Chi’s performance anytime the music crew steps into thrill music enthusiasts.

For DJ Chi, it will be an electrifying moment to massage the souls of the world on a global stage. “We are going to give them the vibe for top music in our list by Kizz Daniel and make them bask in organic music. It is going to be an Afro-classic experience.”

While noting that he has played in Kenya, Australia and other international countries, DJ Chi expressed, “We do live performance and at such we make it different to infuse African vibes.

“Afrobeat is Africa, whether we like it or not. The main focus is to ensure Kizz Daniel has a top-notch performance that would be the talk of the town.

“My role is to make sure I am spontaneous and giving him 100 per cent show on stage as usual.”