By Christian Agadibe

Nigerian Disc Jockey (DJ) Amunuba Chibuike Prince musically known as DJ Chibinho has announced going to tour with Kizz Daniel soon and changing his stage name to DJ Chi.

Waxing strong from his back-to-back tour with rave of the moment, Kizz Daniel with his New Stage name as DJ Chi is set to embark with Buga crooner to Australia, Canada next month.

The music sensation and DJ who had performed with Kizz Daniel and many other artists in shows including Dubai, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda Benin, and Malawi among others with his thrilling performance is set to drop his EP soon.

Speaking about how he developed a passion for the music industry, the Imo-State-born DJ said: “My first musical experience as a kid, was listening to some cassette tapes. My interest in being a DJ began while I was in senior secondary school, I would always play music for my classmates to dance to. This shaped me and fueled my passion for music after watching a DJ at our end-of-the-year party play in school.”

He first gained prominence in 2015, while working as a DJ at Silverbird Television, and later was signed to Made Music Group. He was the official DJ to Selebobo while he was affiliated with Made Men Music Group.

In 2016, he launched Nu Comrades Entertainment, a record label/management company. In the following year, he signed producers and artists to Nu Comrades Entertainment. Dj Chi as he is popularly called released his first hit single “Shockor” in 2014 featuring CDQ & Gabanabwoy. He has collaborated with other acts such as; Kizz Daniel, Peruzzi, Jaywillz, and many more.

In 2018, DJ Chi became the official DJ of Kizz Daniel till date. Also, He has toured the world and shared the stage with top musical acts.