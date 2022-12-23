The Nigerian music industry daily experiences the addition of new talents who want to practice the music business and manifest the wealth of their talents to a large audience.

What’s inadequate amidst these myriads of talent is the passion and desire to stay consistent through phases, and build a niche that helps them remain relevant.

Ademide Ogunbanjo popularly known as DJ D’Mo is one of the biggest musical talents in Nigeria, especially in the gospel genre. With his wealth of experience and influence spanning beyond half a decade, he has continually grown in his capacity as a musician, producer and deejay. And above all, he has committed himself to helping the Nigerian gospel music industry achieve international standard, while contributing immensely to its growth, even as a worthy role model for up and coming artistes.

Though, mostly identifies as a deejay going by his stage name, DJ D’Mo, Ogunbanjo is an all-round artiste and musical consultant for media outfits, recording companies and young talents seeking his analytical input and mentorship.

The multiple award-winning artiste and producer is creative, spontaneous, and has an auditory filter that amplifies his taste for music, and helps him accomplish a distinct and endearing sound for all his music productions.

DJ D’Mo crafts the best beats, delivers unique vocals, and masters songs in manners that refresh the soul and make one appreciate the symphony of his art. He is relevantly known among top producers and gospel artistes in Nigeria, and his musical tentacles also spread across Europe and the United States of America.

DJ D’Mo has performed in the big gospel music concerts in Nigeria and retains his identity as a fan favourite. His existing capacity as deejay further strengthens his position as one of the biggest entertainers on the gospel music scene and an impactful minister of inspirational songs.

A highly respected deejay, Ogunbanjo is currently the president of Kingdom DJs of Nigeria; disc jockeys who have expansive library of gospel music internationally and play at gospel events. His role isn’t limited to, but includes promoting gospel artistes and their music in Nigeria, and across the board. Hence, DJ D’Mo is the most sought-after gospel deejay and producer, with scores of music produced by him, and performing at concerts, public and private gospel events organized by churches, individuals, and people of affluence.

The deejay’s musical influences include Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbet and Fred Hammond, amongst others, and he has been privileged to produce or contribute to the music production of a few international gospel artistes. DJ D’Mo’s role as an On-Air-Personality across three radio stations (Lasgidi FM 90.1, Kiss FM 98.9 and currently at Mainland FM 98.3) in Lagos has increased his influence and contribution to the spread of gospel music in the media.

His show, #TehilahTop10 is highly rated and considered the best gospel music show in Lagos State.

The songs of DJ D’Mo, who is the CEO of Overground Media, an outfit for gospel music consultation, promotion, production and marketing, enjoy a high stream rate on Spotify, Deezer, Boomplay, Apple Music, Audiomack and others with a combined number surpassing two million. He also has three videos on YouTube with multiple views. All of these have helped him accrue to himself awards and recognitions not only for his musical contribution, but also deejaying ability.

DJ D’Mo was recently presented with a plaque by Make Music Lagos in appreciation of his support and contribution towards World Music Day. He equally received the prestigious Ray Signature Award for the DJ of the Year category and The Kingdom Minded Influencers Awards as Gospel DJ of the Year. The talented deejay also recently received the coveted Best Gospel DJ award at AGMA (Annual Gospel Music Awards) 2022.

Committed to the continuous growth of the gospel music genre, DJ D’Mo is currently working on a new music project that will see him feature up and coming artistes in Nigeria, as well as collaborate with international producers.

Indeed, DJ D’Mo has carved a niche for himself as one of the top gospel deejays and producers in Nigeria and beyond, and he is undoubtedly a major asset to the Nigerian music industry, the gospel genre and definitely a legend in the making.