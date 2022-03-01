From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

House music DJ, singer, producer and cultural organiser G.rizo has formally launched her 2022 residency in Abuja.

The show would be happening on the last Thursdays of every month with an emphasis on soulful and joyous rhythms on the rooftop of Jake’s club at Silverbird Mall in the heart of Abuja.

DJ G.rizo stated that it is the perfect after-work soiree and a great opportunity to showcase her immense musical references.

‘For me, it has been what I have been expecting for a long time. It is a great opportunity to showcase my immense musical references,’ she said.

‘I also look at it as a way to widen and acclimate local musical electronic music palettes in Nigeria called “The Sundown with G.rizo” and it is a six-hour musical excursion.’

Ali Peter, Jake’s club Assistant Bar Manager, said that it is music at its finest for early goers. ‘Every third Thursday of the month, we will be having this. It is for early goers. It normally starts from 4 pm in the evening and runs till 11 pm. We have music at the best of it. Good food. You will have it five stars.’

Jake’s club Sound Engineer, Andrew Arigidi, described the event as one of the best places to cold off after the monthly stress.

‘This is one of the best times to have a good time. We are having a sunset event. It is an after-work event, just to cool off stress with music before going home. We looked at the demand of the people and realised that Abuja needed a place like this.

‘This is one of the ways we would grill our early goers. I mean those that don’t want to go to clubs and needed a place to hang out and return home earlier. This is the best place to be. The turnout is wonderful for a start and I think it can get better by the day.

‘We shall be having a lot of stuff coming up but this is just the beginning of its kind,’ he said.