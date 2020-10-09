Three days, two matches and one stiff neck are what stand between Novak Djokovic and winning the French Open and an 18th Grand Slam.

All eyes will be on the state of his upper body and left arm today when he tackles Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.

Even more so after the late night observations of opponent Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday, who inferred that it was pressure more than physical pain responsible for the stiffness that handicapped the world number one in their quarter final.

“Every time the game gets complicated he asks for medical assistance,” was among the comments of the Spaniard, who has never been known as a Nick Kyrgios-type provocateur.

Faced first with the prodigious Greek talent, probably followed by Rafael Nadal, the 33-year-old Serbian can hardly afford any serious physical issues between now and Sunday night.

Djokovic’s reputation for amateur dramatics goes before him, although there is circumstantial evidence to back up his claim that on this occasion he did genuinely have a problem.

At August’s ‘Cincinnati’ Open played in New York prior to the US Open, for example, he pulled out of the doubles event because he was experiencing discomfort in his neck. There were also pictures from Wednesday afternoon before the match having treatment on that part of his body.

He would be by no means the first top player to send out confusing signals about their health during the tension-packed fortnight of a Grand Slam. Adrenaline and self-confidence can have a powerful restorative effect.