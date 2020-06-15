(Reuters/NAN)

An emotional Novak Djokovic could not hold back the tears while hosting a charity event at his tennis complex by the Danube River on Sunday.

Although he missed out on Sunday’s Adria Tour final, in which Dominic Thiem beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 4-3 2-4 4-2, the event revived a lot of fond memories for him.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion staged the exhibition while international tennis remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was very emotional on the court today (Sunday). Childhood memories started flooding back, including those of growing up on these courts and playing here as a young boy,” the 33-year-old told reporters after being cheered on by a 4,000-strong capacity crowd.

“I was overwhelmed and those were tears of joy after the match.

“I try to give back to where I come from and be conscious of my childhood and my upbringing.

“This tennis was an epicentre of people from my childhood days getting together for this tournament, including my former coaches. They were all here.”

World number one Djokovic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Sunday in his last round robin match, but failed to secure his place in the final.

This was after both players and Krajinovic ended up with 2-1 win-loss records and an identical 5-3 set difference in their section.

Krajinovic, who stunned Djokovic on Saturday, squeezed through on the basis of having the best games differential among the three.

However, he was powerless to stop Thiem in the final.

“This tournament was for a good cause and we all gave our best,” Thiem said after finishing off the weekend with a 100 percent winning record.

“Many high quality matches in a great atmosphere, in front of a full crowd. So, it was a perfect weekend.

“A very big `thank you’ to everyone, including Novak and his team. You all made my first trip to Serbia a very special one.”

The eight-man tournament featured a more streamlined format than what is seen on the main tour, with sets slashed to best-of-seven games.

The second leg of the tour will be held in Croatia’s coastal resort Zadar next weekend.

The third leg due in Montenegro on June 27 and June 28 was scrapped on Saturday over coronavirus concerns and the final leg is set for Bosnia’s Banja Luka on July 3 and 4.