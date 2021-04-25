Novak Djokovic said he hopes it will not become mandatory for players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete on the ATP circuit and that their freedom of choice should be supported.

The ATP earlier this month issued new guidelines saying players who have been vaccinated would not be considered a close contact of anybody testing positive. The governing body of men’s tennis also drew up an exemption list for players who have been vaccinated.

Both the ATP and the women’s WTA recommended players accept vaccine shots when available.

Djokovic said there were “a lot of options in terms of vaccines” but still a lack of clarity on whether they would be compulsory.

“I don’t think it’ll come to that. I hope not, because I’ve always believed in freedom of choice,” Djokovic told reporters when asked at the Serbia Open if he had been vaccinated.