Men’s world number one Novak Djokovic has resigned as President of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Players Council to form a new players’ association, leading to criticism from some high-profile players and tennis bodies.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the other two members of men’s tennis’ so-called “Big Three”, have opposed the move and remain members of the ATP Players Council.

Djokovic’s new Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) members met yesterday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, where the first players signed up for the organisation ahead of the start of the US Open tomorrow.