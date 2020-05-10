Former world No.1 Rafael Nadal said Novak Djokovic will have to stick to the rules and need to be vaccinated to keep playing if the governing bodies of tennis make the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shots obligatory once they become available.

Djokovic had recently said, in an interview, that he was against taking a vaccine for the coronavirus even if it became mandatory to travel.

The Serbian world No.1 later said he was open to changing his mind. “If the ATP or the International Tennis Federation (ITF) obligates us to take the vaccine to play tennis, then we’ll have to do it,” Nadal was quoted as saying by the Spanish daily La Voz de Galicia.

The Spaniard added no one can be forced to take the vaccine and everyone should be free to make their choices, but all players will have to comply if ATP/ITF officials require vaccination to travel and to protect everyone on the tour. “Then Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to keep playing tennis at the top level. Same for me. Everyone will have to follow the rules, just like now we’ve to stay at home.”

The 33-year-old compared it to the restrictions players already have on medicines because of doping controls. “It’s about following the rules, nothing more than that,” he said.