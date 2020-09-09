Novak Djokovic felt “sad” after he was disqualified from the U.S. Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. His former coach says he is still “in pain,” while other players have said little about the incident.

Djokovic — the No. 1 men’s player in the world — was disqualified from the Grand Slam, Sunday. in Queens, N.Y.

The top-seeded Serbian became frustrated after he failed to win the first set of a match against Pablo Carreno Busta. He turned and smacked the tennis ball toward the back wall, hitting a lineswoman in the throat.

Djokovic was defaulted from the match and immediately left without speaking to the press. He later posted an apology on social media.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” Djokovic wrote. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling OK. I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”

Radek Stepanek, Djokovic’s friend and former coach, told CNN Tuesday that Djokovic still was distraught about his exit.

“I know he is very sad inside himself and he is in pain,” Stepanek said. “He is in pain because it was unintentional and, in that moment, the pain is bigger.