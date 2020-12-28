World No.1 Novak Djokovic has been named the fourth best European athlete of the year by a panel of 25 European news agencies.

The 63rd annual award is overseen by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) and recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to sport over a 12-month period. Leading media organisations AFP, DPA and EFE are all involved in the process with each of them voting for the best athlete with a points system. 17-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic scored a total of 85 points, which were almost 100 less than footballer Robert Lewandowski who won this year’s honour.

This season Djokovic has won four ATP titles, including a record eighth Australian Open trophy, and earned more than $6.4 million in prize money. Making him the highest earning player on the Tour this year. He has ended the season as world No.1 for the sixth time in his career, which equals Pete Sampras’ all-time record.

Following closely behind Djokovic is Rafael Nadal, who finished in fifth place with 13 points less than the Serbian. He has been named European Athlete of the Year twice before with the most recent being in 2010. Nadal’s standout achievement of 2020 occurred at the French Open where he dismantled Djokovic in the final to win the trophy for an historic 13th time. He also won a tital in Mexico at the Acapulco Open.

Unlike last year, a female player has also made the top 20. Poland’s Iga Swiatek has been recognized for her shock run to the French Open title at the age of 19. Prior to that triumph, she had never won a professional title of any sort. She is the first player from her country to have won a singles Grand Slam trophy.