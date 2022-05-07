Novak Djokovic reached his second semi-final of the year with victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the Madrid Open.

The world number one produced a solid performance to beat the Polish 12th seed 6-3 6-4.

Serbia’s Djokovic did not face a break point during the 78-minute match and won 81% of points behind his first serve on a sweltering day in Spain.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Djokovic could face long-time rival Rafael Nadal next should the Spaniard beat rising star Carlos Alcaraz. It is the seventh time Djokovic, a three-time champion in Madrid, has reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He took advantage as Hurkacz struggled for rhythm, breaking him at the first opportunity before closing out the opening set in 30 minutes.

Hurkacz saved two match points on his serve in the second set but was unable to stop Djokovic closing out a routine win.