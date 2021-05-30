Novak Djokovic has revealed he will reconsider playing at this summer’s Olympics if fans are allowed to attend.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic officials are under immense pressure to cancel the games, which are due to start in July, with Japan struggling to get to grips with rising Covid-19 cases. Organisers have already banned overseas spectators and a decision on domestic fans is expected in June. Tokyo’s current restrictions allow venues to have up to 5,000 or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is fewer.

There have been growing calls for the Games to be played behind closed doors due to the high number of Covid cases in Tokyo, which had its state of emergencies extended on Friday.