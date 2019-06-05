Novak Djokovic claimed his own piece of French Open history by reaching a 10th consecutive quarterfinal at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal dominates the record books, but neither he nor Roger Federer has managed to reach the last eight every year for a decade.

Djokovic did so in style with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over German Jan-Lennard Struff in just an hour and 33 minutes.

The world number one, who is bidding to become the first man in the Open era to hold all four grand slam titles for a second time, is the only man apart from Federer who is yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Djokovic said: “I am satisfied so far with my game. I reached the quarterfinals and played as close to my best tennis on clay as I think I can at the moment. I’m really pleased with every aspect of my game.

“So everything is coming together beautifully. I’m motivated to fight for the trophy, that’s why I’m here. But it’s still a long way to go.”