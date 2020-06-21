Roger Federer has been urged to quit tennis by Novak Djokovic’s father, who claims his son and Rafael Nadal are destined to topple the Swiss on the all-time list of male grand slam winners.

The bold comments from Srdan Djokovic came as he spoke to Serbian broadcaster, Sport Klub, in a week where Djokovic described Federer as “possibly the greatest tennis player in history”.

It remains to be seen which of the men’s tennis ‘big three’ finish with the most grand slam singles titles, but 38-year-old Federer leads the way with 20 at present. That puts him one ahead of Nadal and three clear of Djokovic at the top of the list, with the coronavirus interruption to this season having seen Wimbledon cancelled.