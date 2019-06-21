For Dozie Udemadu aka DJ Dozzy Ross, deejays are the sauces of the entertainment soups and so all DJs must up their games to be relevant.

He says: “It comes down to branding. Gone are the days when DJs are just DJs. We are artistes. DJs are the hearts of entertainment. Our music controls the crowd. A musician can only perform for maximum of one hour before people get bored. But a good DJ knows when to switch the tempo. I tell stories with the songs I play. I’m very diverse. Not all DJs can do that. You have to understand the crowd and play what they want to hear and not what the DJ likes. Once you establish yourself as that DJ who can take people on a musical journey, you automatically become a brand. As a DJ, all I need is 20 minutes to get everyone’s attention, then the rest is history.”

DJ Dozzy Ross trained in Atlanta by DJ D CAS of Connections DJs. He has a song with Tekno and Cap 1, an American rapper signed to 2 Chains. He is also working with Skales, Runtown and Ball Greezy. He would soon hit the town with an EP of six songs, complete with videos. DJ Dozzy Ross is currently rocking the airwaves with his latest song, Rihanna Body featuring Tekno and Cap 1.

“I’ve worked with the likes of Davido, Olamide, Tekno, Wizkid, Runtown, Skales, Timaya, Psquare, Tiwa Savage, and Don Jazzy to name a few. Also, I worked with Akon and went on tour with him in 2017. I’ve had so many memorable events but the highlight was going on a world tour with Wale and Akon. It was an amazing opportunity because I had to warm up the crowd before they performed. I was amazed when I played for a white crowd in Alabama and they knew the lyrics to most of the Afrobeats songs I played,” he stated.