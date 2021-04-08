Leading developmental investment bank, DLM Capital Group, yesterday, announced its plans to expand into Nigeria’s million-dollar fintech sector following its acquisition of Links Microfinance Bank.

According to the group, the license will give DLM Capital Group the mandate to operate small scale banking services in Nigeria and will also allow the successive launch of its star digital lending brand, Sofri, in the second quarter of this year.

The acquisition, combined with the bank’s many fintech efforts already underway, will position them to deliver even more value for corporates and consumers.

The Group’s acquisition of Links MFB represents both an entry into new businesses and complementary enhancements to the institution’s existing subsidiaries.

Speaking to pressmen virtually in Lagos, the Corporate Communications Manager at DLM Capital Group, Chinwendu Ohakpougwu, stated that the acquisition of Links MFB showcases the growth trajectory of its business.

“This highly strategic acquisition represents another significant milestone for us on our journey as a resilient and well-capitalized financial institution with advanced scale and capacity to deliver sustainable and best-in-class financial services within the Nigerian market.