Verve, a leading payments technology company and card scheme in Africa, yesterday , announced a partnership with dLocal, the leading cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, enabling the company add Verve’s 47 million cards and tokens on its payment platform.

With the partnership in place, dLocal’s 450+ global online merchants will now be able to accept one of the most popular payment methods in Africa’s largest market, Nigeria.

Verve cards and tokens, predominantly issued and accepted by commercial banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria, are the most recognised gateway to payments for 180 million-plus Nigerians. In addition to the Verve cards issued by financial institutions in Nigeria, Verve cards are issued in 12 other African markets and accepted in 21 African countries.