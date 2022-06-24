Fast rising entertainer, Dmac Ysd, who has been churning out exciting Afropop songs and honing his skills to becoming a global icon, is set to drop a single off his Extended Play (EP).

According to the artiste, his latest music project, Mon Bebe, premieres today, June 24 while his EP would be released in August. A sneak peek into the track reveals Mon Bebe as a song with a beautiful blend of reality, and the fantasy that pop culture represents.

Speaking, the soft-spoken musician said, “I think I just pushed it aside and focused on some more short-term goals like putting out more singles and getting into more collaborations. The album will come soon.”

On why most people mistake his personality for arrogance and cockiness, Dmac Ysd said, “People have issues with me just being me. I walk into a room feeling confident, which is who I unapologetically am, and they misread it to be something else.”