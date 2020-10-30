The last couple of weeks in Nigeria and outside the country has seen several youths, persons, government officials and more speak on police brutality in the country by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police.

This movement have gained so much attention and reaction with international news agencies also highlighting the report of the movements and some of the unfortunate ills that came along with it.

DMD Talk Show, from inception, is a woman empowerment talk show showing every week on Ben TV, UK, and has always lent a voice to social issues affecting the world at large. As the protests started, it more or less gave cause to the show’s host to lend her voice.

The host has been supporting the #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality protest on her Instagram page, posting videos and pictures of the peaceful protest within her community in the UK and how the cry for change is all that’s desired.

Speaking on all that’s happening, Christiana Bartlet said, “20th of October is a day we will never forget as all the youths cried out for a change in the way things were happening. We stand for freedom, justice and unity as a talk show, which also heralds humanity.”