Henry Uche

Nigeria’s overwhelming dependence on oil revenue since independence has left huge scares on its development agenda. That indeed explains why most observers believe the negative impact of this endless dependency underlines the need for the country to diversify its economy to develop a robust non-oil export base.

However, while sucessive governments have made pledge to implement strategies in this direction perhaps only the government of President Buhari appears determined to do something decisive. Riding on the back of the last economic recession the government realised that it might be difficult for the Nigerian economy to develop without a strategic programme to grow its non-oil exports.

That explains why government decided to revisit some neglected export promotion policies. This action is in line with the renewed vigour to grow exports,. The government is now getting serious

with one key “tool” in that package-The Export Expansion Grant (EEG). Moxt stakeholder agree that its implementation will boost non-oil exports and Nigeria’s economy in general. Historically, the Export Expansion grant was created specifically to help cushion those disadvantages experienced by Nigeria exporters from a cost perspective due to anomalies in the areas

of infrastructure, Power, monetary/ fiscal distortions and many others Regrettably, the implementation of policies on this grant by various government agencies including the Debt Management office (DMO) has left most exporters extremely astonished.

Some stakeholders have- for instance argued that despite government promises, the key steps to access- ing the grant are not only slow but policies around it are hazy and nebulous.

That explains their call the presidency to intervene to set things right. For

its part the DMO which operates directly with the exporters on this matter has said that it will make disbursement on the principle of what is designated as Reverse Auction Process (RAP), which implies that only exporters who will accept discounted rates will become beneficiaries. Even at that, the DMO is not giving the money to all eligible exporters. Stakeholders see this as extremely controversial.

Ironically, a policy that was approved by Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council with the overwhelming endorsement of the National Assembly is now seen as endangering the country’s capacity to fuel exports, even in modest terms.