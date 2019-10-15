The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, announced the listing of the Federal Government of Nigerian (FGN) N15billion Green Bond on its daily official list by Debt Management Office (DMO).

The 7-year Green bond , issued at coupon rate of 14.50 per cent on June 13, 2019, is due to mature on June 13, 2026. This Series II Green Bond, issued to finance renewable energy, afforestation, and transportation projects, follows the debut Sovereign N10.69 billion Green Bond that was issued in December 2017 and listed on the NSE in July 2018.

Commenting on the listing, Jude Chiemeka, Head, Trading Business Division, NSE, said, “We are pleased to admit the Series II FGN Green Bond to our Green and Sustainable Bond Market. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Environment (MOE) and the DMO on deepening the Green Bond market, which dates back to 2016, reinforces the Exchange’s commitment to position Nigeria as a financial centre for green and sustainable financing. Chiemeka added that the recent partnership with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) further demonstrates NSE’s passion to provide enabling environment for issuers and investors in the Nigerian capital market.

According to him, “The Exchange will continue to work with key stakeholders in transitioning to a low-carbon and sustainable economy as well as develop innovative products and services in close collaboration with the market”.