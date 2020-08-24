Uche Usim (Abuja) and Chinwendu Obienyi

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has reacted to the alleged N1.08 billion corruption scandal that has been making the rounds in the news media.

In its reaction, the DMO, while denying the allegation, described the story in one of the national dailies as false and full of lies. It also stated that the documents referred to in the report have been twisted and distorted with the intention to misinform the public and discredit the institution.

The disclosure was made in a public statement issued by the debt office on August 22, 2020, and can be seen on its website.

“The attention of the Debt Management Office (DMO) has been drawn to a report titled, Alleged N1.08bn corruption scandal hits DMO.’’

‘’The DMO hereby states unequivocally that the story is false, full of lies and the documents referred to in the report have been twisted and distorted with the intention to misinform the general public and discredit the institution”, the statement said.

The management office noted that “it is an accountable, transparent and responsible organisation that works in accordance with laid down civil service procedures and is highly regarded by multilateral agencies and financial institutions as a reputable government agency.”