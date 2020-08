Uche Usim, Abuja

In what appears an indication gradual economic recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns, the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday announced the resumption of its offer of the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond (FGN Savings Bond) effective August 2020.

The DMO, in a statement, said it was constrained to suspend the

monthly offers of the FGN Savings Bond in April 2020 due to the restrictions on activities and movement as part of measures adopted by the Government

to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

It said: “The general public is invited to look out for the advert of the Offer for subscriptions in various newspapers and the DMO’s website. The offer for subscription will open on Monday, August 10, 2020 and close on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Investors are encouraged to continue saving through the FGN Savings Bond, as they attract good incomes and are secure, being a sovereign instrument, while contributing to national development”.