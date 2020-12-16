The management of Port Harcourt-based tabloid, National Network newspapers, has pledged to sustain the constitutional responsibility of informing, educating and entertaining members of society despite the harsh economic realities of the moment.

Speaking while receiving the DMOMA Award 2020 as Best Newspaper of the Year in the SouthSouth and South East region of the country, Publisher of National Network, Jerry Needam, said the task of informing and educating the society remains sacrosanct.

Stressing that an uninformed society would beget an unhealthy nation, Needam said it was on that premise that the management has left no stone unturned to ensure the newspaper is always available on the newsstands, to build a well informed and literate public.

The publisher, who was represented by Editor of National Network, Ken Asinobi, and other members of staff, applauded the organisers of the event for a job well done and thanked them for choosing the paper among several other news organisations that were nominated.

While dedicating the award to God Almighty, the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, and the readers, the publisher urged Nigerians, particularly people of the state, to revive the reading culture, assuring them that National Network will sustain its robust publication and online productions for global reach.