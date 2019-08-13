

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has advised journalists to always verify their stories and shun sensational reporting in their daily activities.

He called on them to uphold the ethics of their profession by being objective, balanced and fair in their reportage of events.

The governor stated this during an interactive session with journalists in at his country home, Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola who described the media as a critical element to good governance, implored journalists to always strive to justify the confidence members the public reposed in them, through the quality of their stories and reports.

The governor, who also seized the occasion to reel out some of his administration’s achievements in the last eight months, said, his it had given every sector of the economy adequate attention. He also commended the journalists in the state for being supportive of the administration through fair and balanced reporting.

“Your role in the development of our state has been very critical. In our own little way, we have been trying our best in line with our campaign promises to improve on the lives of our people.

“I must acknowledge your role at giving the best coverage to our good works across sectors, most importantly the kind of media coverage that we received during the litigation. Though we had some issues with the press in the past, I thank God that we have started on a good note.

“I must commend you for reporting us fairly. We have been working assiduously to improve on the welfare of our people. Our administration has maintained the standard in all sectors of the economy particularly in the areas of health, infrastructure, education and mining sectors.

“We are also striving hard to revive the tourism sector in such a way that its potentials will be properly tapped for the benefit of the state and our people.

“We are formulating ‘mining regulatory policy’ to help to combat illegal mining in the state, and to achieve this goal, I have written to the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Staff to the president so as to ensure that mining is properly regulated for the betterment of all.

“Also, in the area of security, we have done well. This state is known for peace, which is why we are working hard to maintain the level of security we enjoy today. We are collaborating with other South West governors to strengthen the security sector in our region. We are planning to procure more vehicles to aid patrol and surveillance; we are improving on the security architecture by bringing in technological innovation to secure the forests and the dark spots in the region.

“I want to urge you to always verify your stories before publication. I want you to do away with sensational report that may tend to create unnecessary fear and tension,” the governor said.

In a related development, the governor also seized the occasion to explain why there appeared to be a delay in constituting the state’s cabinet. While assuring that he intends to assemble individuals who will bring the vision of the administration into fruition, the governor added that “I will run an all-inclusive government because my party will have a say in the way we will run our administration. Bringing members of other parties, who do not share the same vision and ideology with us, may create a problem, but I will listen to ideas from them. We have given the party the opportunity to pick the commissioners.

“The process has commenced. We will look at the list. I will also screen before I send it to the House of Assembly. The process had commenced. It will be completed soon,” Oyetola said.

Among top government officials and other personalities present at the interactive session included the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi; Speaker Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; former Osun Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Femi Popoola; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; and Chairman, Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun among others.