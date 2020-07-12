Hello guys, it’s been a while right? So much happening. I will just have to give you guys a summary and bring you up to speed. Covid 19 has made it near impossible to do the things I and the girls usually do. I was made the Coordinator of the Amuwo-odofin Local Government and Oriade Local Council Development Area Covid 19 Civil Society Organisations Emergency Intervention Group and it has kept me busy; it is mainly about sensitization and monitoring of lockdown compliance, sensitization and monitoring of preventive measures like social distancing, hand washing etc. Palliatives; ensuring the food relief packages reaches the most vulnerable in the Community, monitoring Human Rights Abuses by Security Officials due to the breaches of the lockdown directives.

The Girls insisted on coming over to celebrate with me and yes, you got that right; no alcohol, strippers or boys. Zara excitedly told us she had brought a movie, it turned out to be an X-rated movie. “Seriously Zara, is this what you had in mind? I thought this night will be a relaxing evening; I really am not in the mood for your shenanigans.

Incidentally I am the Host for the evening and it is my home after all,” I said with a smile trying not to sound overly pious. Zara gets bored easily and that’s why she always comes up with these crazy ideas of hers. She particularly always complains whenever it is Kaycee’s turn to host the girls but we have a golden rule; no one is exempted from girls’ night out. If someone does not show up, she will serve a punishment that can only be given by the last person that hosted. The last time Zara excused herself, Kaycee made her attend a 3 day crusade in her Church and distribute flyers during Evangelism. Zara was not amused but had no choice.

We finally decided on a ‘lazy night’, catching up on what was going on in our lives’ and ordered Chinese food while Kaycee requested that she be allowed to prepare our drinks, she called it Orange slush punch which was refreshingly sweet with a tart, citrus twist, although it takes a little more preparation time since it needs to freeze overnight (Kaycee had done that at home and brought it along to complete it at my place) but believe me it was worth the wait. “Wow, this is delicious,” I said after taking a sip. “Well ‘Pastor Kaycee’ I know you don’t like us talking about boys but there has to be an exception to the rule sugar,” Zara said brazenly. Zara continued unperturbed by Kaycee’s surprised look. “We have a lot to talk about and no, it can’t wait. Bola’s sugar boy (referring to Bola’s married lover) has asked her to have his baby and Jasmine has a new catch in her office complex who is smoking hot.

I have seen the guy and I say she should ditch Christopher for this Adonis. When I saw him, he was dressed to the nines in a dapper suit, pink shirt, bow tie and sporting a boutonniere with patent leather shoes and a gold watch chain to complete the debonair look. The man is simply a god,” she finished with a sexy growl. We all looked at each other and laughed. “Really Zara, I didn’t know you stared at the man to the point that you can be so detailed about his looks and appearance,” Jasmine said laughing. “So Bola, you are expected to ‘mother’ a child, interesting.

Well you know my thoughts, I still think you are way too fine and intelligent to be any one’s side chick and as for Jaz, we both know why you want to do what you want to do, right? Chris is a good guy, may be a bit gullible but aren’t most men like that?” I asked. As Kaycee opened her mouth to speak Zara brashly hushed her up saying in an American slur, “we all know whatcha gonna say.” “That don’t mean she gat no right to say it,” I fired back with a scowl. “Alright Madam Advocate, no insult intended.” Zara said with a smile trying to calm frayed nerves. “Kaycee?” I turned to her gently encouraging her to speak with a smile. “I just wanted to say if Jasmine is no longer interested in Christopher she should move on even though I think he is loving, caring and good looking,” Kaycee said quietly. “Do I detect someone crushing on Jasmine’s boyfriend?” Zara asked teasing Kaycee. “What if I am?” Kaycee challenged back. “What!” We all exclaimed at the same time, four pair of eyes turned to Kaycee; confused, surprised, shocked, amused were our varying expressions.