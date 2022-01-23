Now, forget about the privileged upper three per cent of Nigerians who are able to jet out to choice locations in the United States, Europe and the Caribbeans, to escape the “suffocating” reality of daily life experience in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and some other cities that are hotbeds of socio-economic activities, which give the country its Naija uniqueness.

For the other 97%, the growing effect of the hustle and bustle in cities is cause for concern. The simple reason is that men and women work without really taking out time to rest. Even when some people say they are on vacation, they end up getting so busy that you would hardly believe such people are really on vacation. What then is the essence of the holiday? Why take a vacation when they know it will not be observed.

A quick break from the city during the yuletide got me thinking. For those who do not live in the mega cities, life proceeds at a slower, somewhat sedate pace. What I saw made me doubt there would be a time most city residents would take a vacation, to truly have a little rest, away from the cares that keep them busy from day to day, all year round. Even when workers take their annual leave, they spend it very busy doing things unrelated to the regular work experience but which are still time consuming coupled with exertion. Hardly would you see a true holiday maker. This attitude is also having effect on young school children. During the long vacation, when they should ordinarily be on holiday, they are kept very busy attending intensive summer coaching classes and being engaged in all manner of lesson sessions.

Now, there are so many people who have multiple streams of income that their attention and add unnecessary stress; even though various streams of income might ultimately give financial freedom, the stress involved will impact on health. Not getting proper rest drains the body system. Ever wonder why doctors sometimes force their patients to have bed rest, by placing them on admission.

Researchers like Jean Piaget, Lev Vygotsky and Urie Bronfenbrenner, whose works have been validated, have tried to explain the importance of various environments to healthy human development. At different times and in different ways, they have shown that what contributes most effectively to development of people is an adequately stimulating, enriched environment and restful, healthy social attachments. Over stimulation, over indulgent environment and poor social attachments are proven to cause problems like low self-esteem, anxiety and at times more serious psychopathologies.

Again, it is encouraging to take out time and rest because it is end result of promotion and accomplishment. The stress management of such times has its health challenge and implications. Taking out time to rest freely refreshes ones thought and gives inner peace and joyful glow. It is more fulfilling and satisfying to create a little time to rest than to live in the midst of chaotic body system.

Interestingly, while one is encouraged to be determined and be on top of his or her game, there is also need to take out time to rest, relax, refresh and bounce back to work and life. It will not be a crime if one creates time to just sit for some hours, put up one legs, glance through newspapers, journals, magazines and choice entertaining materials while relaxing the brain, muscles and the mind. It might not be a bad idea to snack on popcorn while relaxing.

It is certain no one can settle all bills in one day, no matter who is involved. Even Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, among others, do not pay off all bills in one day. One of the greatest reasons people run helter-skelter, up and down, with no rest is to settle bills. No one has ever paid house rent, school fees, hospital bills, etc, in just one day. It is far-fetched. Some bills would have to wait, while some require urgent attention. Anyone who tries to pick all bills and settle everything at the same time might hit the grave early. When Mr. and Mrs. Aloy Diete-Aqitti felt their first son was being financially reckless in school, his parents who were civil servants, also changed their method of operation. Both would gather the meagre salary and ask him to take charge of all the listed-family responsibilities including the monthly feeding while they get some rest. He could not understand his parents and burst into tears. His father reminded him that in life, no one picks and settles all bills in one day. “Do our work while we get some rest. “Now, look at the list, we need all these and more, but cannot settle all in just one day, those who tried to do it became stressfully sick or developed high blood pressure (HBP) in the process,” the father said.

When you consider that one is not getting younger, one should take a deep sleep as much as he or she can because the rampant headache and migraine will simply disappear immediately. Even when deep sleep does not occur, one could be on the bed until 8:00am in the morning. All the crowded necessary and unnecessary programmes that people are entangled often result in headache.

Now, women traders for whom getting to the major markets as early as 4.00am has become a routine, you can rest when you come back from the business of the day, you can also go to bed early. When one rests well, that stress-induced headache would disappear. Those who do not get enough sleep take to soporifics, and not once or twice have medical doctors warned against taking sedatives to sleep because, according to them, such drugs destroy the brain and other vital organs. At a point in one’s life, and age sets in and one becomes forgetful, it is advisable to worry less, relax the brain, think less, laugh more and be happier. It is only a person that can create such happy moments for oneself.

In the spirit of that relaxation, one could just stand in front of his or her mirror, and just admire the beautiful creature God has made you to be. No matter what the situation is, create that happy relaxing moment for yourself. In that appreciative mood, smile to yourself, dance the much you can, laugh out loud and be grateful to God for all His loving kindness. Turn a positive aura around you and see that dream of a man or woman that you want to be. It will not also be a crime if one takes a favourite drink while laughing to offload one’s head.

Remarkably, most of us who get over-the-counter drugs when ill health occurs, or just sit around believing that miracle would take place, know it today that it is one of the very wrong things to do when health challenges come. Those who love themselves run to the hospital to see a doctor and get out of trouble fast. The Nigerian president has not allowed his ill-health to be managed by quacks; he rather goes to the best of the best in foreign countries, to get treated while resting as well. Part of resting is to do all the required medical check-ups whether sick or not. Such practice of having regular check-ups has saved many from untimely death in the past. It is also advisable to take exercise and work out very seriously. Everyone must not be at the gym to keep up with the joneses, but a personal long walk at your own pace is also another form of resting because the health advantages are far better.

Dear Readers, let us kindly adhere to simple instructions and give ourselves the required care. Many have carelessly died because proper caution was not taken. Please let us all cultivate the habit of resting, relaxing and rejuvenating.