From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board has cautioned intending Christian Pilgrims to Jerusalem not of abscond while in Holy Land.

Cautioning the intending pilgrims on Monday in Lafia, during the 2022 orientation exercise for the intending pilgrims from the state held at Nurses House, is the Executive Secretary of the board, David Ayewa.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, pilgrims from the state have kept good records in the past and they should surpass the previous performance, while cautioning that anyone who abscond would be caught and punish as Israel has one of the best security system in the world.

He also informed them that they most receive the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine before they would be allowed to travel to Israel.

Ayewa added that the board has taken precautionary measures to avoid any conduct that would bring embracement to the state.

Highlighting the numbers of intending pilgrims he said out of the 120 intending pilgrims from the state, 117 were government’s sponsored while three are self sponsored.

The Secretary therefore assured them that the board had already made arrangements for hotel accommodations and said they would be airlifted on Friday June 24 from Abuja Airport.

On his part, Nicholas Kiba, Zonal Director of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) urged intending pilgrims to pray for peace and unity of the country.

The NCPC representative advised them to adhere to directives from their officials and always move in groups for security reasons while in Holy Land.

On his parts, Rev. Sunday Emma, leader of the team, urged the intending pilgrims not to indulge in any conduct capable of bringing disrepute to the state.

Rev. Emma who is the Nasarawa State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), promised to provide an exemplary leadership to make the pilgrimage exercise a success.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .