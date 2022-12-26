From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke has charged Christians and Nigerians alike to deeply trust in God and eschew fear, as God will make the future better.

Speaking yesterday in a Christmas Message delivered at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha titled “Do not be afraid”, Archbishop Okeke noted that in the present circumstances today in Nigeria, one is tempted to be afraid. Inclined to ask questions, to loose faith and to also wonder if God is still with His people.

But the Archbishop reassured hope when he said “ Yes! God is still with us. He is always faithful. He will intervene to save his people as usual at his own chosen time. It is not an accident that this phrase: “Do not be afraid” is repeated 365 times in the Bible”

“As we celebrate the message of peace, the birth of the prince of peace, we recall the angelic greetings to Mary the virgin of Nazareth in Luke 1: 28 – 30. The Angel said; “Do not be afraid”. In that conversation, the Angel told Mary; “the Lord is with you” and concluded with the assurance that nothing is impossible with God”

“The prophet Isaiah tells us hundreds of years before the birth of Christ that God is coming not as a judge but as a vindicator, as a saviour, as a redeemer. He was of course referring to the First Christmas. He was referring to this birth of Christ which we are commemorating today andcelebrating today” He tells us “Do not be afraid”

“Today my brothers and sisters, I call on all men and women of goodwill to put their trust in God who is always faithful. Do not abandon God for He has not abandoned his people. Be faithful to God through prayers, through good conduct. Make sure some people enjoy the blessings of God through you as we celebrate Christmas. Do not be part of any evil plan

against anybody or against the Government. Kidnapping, banditry, unknown gunmen, name them. Do not be part of any of such” he counselled.

On the 2023 general election, Archbishop Okeke urged the citizens to ensure that they have their PVC ready and also urged them to vote according to their conscience for the one they are convinced will do better than others.

“Vote for the one who will do better and change Nigeria to a better country. Reject any persuasion or inducement to do what you know is wrong.

God is still faithful, do not be afraid – as God will bless us with a better future” he advised.