From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has advised the people of the state never to be hostile towards security personnel posted to the state but rather support and assist them whenever the need arises.

Ortom gave the advice on Sunday, during an interdenominational service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Rememberance Day celebration held at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Makurdi.

At the event which was organised by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in conjunction with Benue State Government, Ortom also reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to support to all the security formations in the state for the effective discharge of their duties.

The Governor who regretted the killing of military men in Konshisha local government last year prayed that such a thing never happens again in any part of the state, stressing that the sacrifices security agents make in protecting lives and property should be acknowledged at all times

The Governor also promised that his administration would extend financial support to families of more than 120 security personnel who were killed in their line of duty while defending the state from 2017 to date.

He also announced that members of each security personnel killed in the line of duty from 2017 till date will be supported with N500,000 each to cushion the effect of the vacuum created by the demise of their breadwinners.

Ortom urged Christians to continue to pray for leaders in the country for divine direction, stressing that the hearts of kings are in the hands of God and He alone can direct what they can do.

Earlier in a sermon on the topic: “Profitable Remembrance,” Pastor in Charge of the church, Dr Aderemi Folasayo acknowledged the unique role men and officers of the armed forces offer to the nation, pointing out that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The Pastor who noted that the sanctity of human lives must be of paramount concern to all Nigerians, enjoined Nigerian leaders to be genuinely concerned about the search for lasting solution to Nigeria’s challenges.

In a remark, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State Chapter, Reverend Akpen Leva restated the support of the Church in Benue to the Armed Forces for God to give them the strength to continue to protect people of the state and Nigeria at large.