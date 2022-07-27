From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

A People’s Democratic Party women leader in kogi state, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has advised president Muhammad Buhari to use the remaining part of his administration to restore peace and order in the country saying he should not leave a legacy of tears, anguish and bloodshed

The women leader who expressed sadness that the entire nation is now under the siege of terrorists and bandits, said human lives have no more value again as innocent citizens are being slaughtered every day with government doing little or nothing

She said the recent threat of terrorists to kidnap President Muhammad Buhari,.a retired military general was an aberration and an insult to Nigeria and should therefore not be treated with kid gloves

The terrorists in a video being circulated in the social media while torturing victims of the Abuja- Kaduna train attack had vowed to capture the president and Kaduna state governor and torture them just as they were doing to their victims.

The PDP women leader in a press statement said this threat must not be taken lightly and urged all the security agencies in the country especially their intelligence units to swing into action and swoop on the terrorists

“I have actually never heard in our history where any president was threatened to be kidnapped and so even if they met it as a joke, it should not be taken lightly” the woman leader said

While expressing surprise on how two presidential guards and eight soldiers were early in the week ambushed and killed by terrorists while on internal security operations at Nigeria law school, Bwari Abuja, the women leader said the head of security agencies including that of the Army, Navy and Air force must be held responsible

Princess Grace Iye Adejoh said if terrorists could threaten a while president of the nation without any arrest, it new s that there is no longer hope for the poor hapless citizens of the nation

In her words ” It is so sad that Nigeria has degenerated to this fearful level, our land is flowing flowing with tears and blood every day, women and children and aged people are being slaughtered every day and our security agencies seem to have been overwhelmed

“We live in a very uncertain times, Nigerians have lost their homes, livelihood, lives and property because these attacks have become senseless and endless, there seems to be no end in sight , either at home,on the road , at worship centre or at work , on the farm,no where is safe

” The sovereignty of Nigeria is been threatened and Nigeria must be rescued immediately so not to slide into Afghanistan where the Taliban over ran the government and took over the country ” she warned

The outspoken women leader advised president Buhari to seek for foreign assistance, if the military could no longer fight the terrorists saying he must not leave a legacy of tears, anguish and bloodshed.