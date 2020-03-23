“Let us all unite to fight the virus that is threatening our lives, our economy and all we labour and stand for as a people. Do not panic! But obey government’s simple instructions and directives. Follow simple hygiene. And together, we shall win the war against coronavirus and keep our state safe and se- cure. Cooperate with government and endure the temporary hardships as no sacrifice is too much for our lives and those of our loved ones,” the governor said.

“As part of immediate measures to prevent an outbreak, we constituted three committees to decisively deal with the situation. These are the Technical Response Committee, the Economic Impact Committee and the Communica- tion Committee. These three committees, which consist of experts in the respective fields, report directly to my office under my leadership. We have also created holding cen- tre to isolate and treat possible reported cases. The Emergency Hotline to call, should there be need is 293. Other phone numbers are: 08035025692, 08033908772 and 08056456250. “In addition to the proactive measures we have so far taken, we have also placed a ban on public gatherings. We wish to make it abundantly clear that the ban also covers unau-thorised Mining Sites across the State, Churches, Mosques, Political Meetings and Night Clubs among others.”