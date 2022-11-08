Hi All,

Yes, Christmas truly came early for you! let’s celebrate it together with a better, more romantic, intimate, stronger sweeter, and sexier marriage for you and your spouse.

I’m BisiAdewale, your Family Coach, and a best-selling Author. I have committed myself to helping you build and rebuild your Marriage before the New Year.

I don’t want your marriage to remain the same as you enter into the New Year, all you need is to cooperate with me and let us give your relationship a new lease on life.

So join us for FREE 90 COURSES IN 45 DAYS …. END-OF-THE-YEAR MARRIAGE UPGRADE TRAINING SCHOOL WITH BISI AND YOMI ADEWALE. (Your Marriage Coaches and Authors of more than 120 Books on Marriage and Family life)

— Date: 17th of November to 31st December

— Cost: FREE

— Duration: 45 Days

— Number of delivery: 90 emails with either Short Videos, Audio, or texts.

— Time of delivery: 6 am WAT and 6 pm WAT daily

— Mode of delivery: Email, Video, Audio, text

Course contents: Tantalizing sex in marriage; Dating in marriage; Love in marriage; Romance in marriage; Togetherness in marriage; Money management in Marriage; Conflict management in Marriage; God and your Marriage; Good Marriage Manners; Health Management; Effective Communication; Commitment in Marriage.

Others are Work-life balance; Mutual trust in Marriage; Childlike playfulness; Adjustment in Marriage; Spousal Cherishing; Mind Management and Marriage; In-Laws Management and Roles And Responsibilities and lots more.

To be part of this FREE end-of-year training, kindly submit your email by visiting https://bisiadewale.substack.com/

WHAT CAN YOU DO FOR OTHERS?

The least you can do is post this to all your contacts.

— Post this message on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, IG, LinkedIn, etc

— Send it to your Friends all over the world through email.

PLEASE HELP OTHERS IN YOUR LIFE TO BUILD THEIR MARRIAGES. SPREAD THE GOOD NEWS BY SENDING THIS MESSAGE EVERYWHERE SEVERALLY BEFORE the 17th of NOVEMBER 2022.

Click this link to register now:

https://bisiadewale.substack.com/