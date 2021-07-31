I started going to the gym regularly in February 2018. It was a decision I took because of my health. I have been working out off and on for the past 10 years. I took a long break after I had a major surgery done in 2013. After my surgery, I struggled to get back to my fitness routine to no avail.

I somehow told myself that I would exercise at home and still lose weight but I was lying to myself. I started adding weight in 2015 because I relaxed and left my fitness lifestyle to chance. I went from a size 12 to size 20 in three years. I kept buying new clothes to fit my current size. My face was blowing up. I didn’t think much about it until I couldn’t climb a flight of stairs without panting.

I weighed a 110kg. I started feeling pain in my knee. If Is it for a long time, it was a struggle to stand up. I stopped snapping pictures because I didn’t like the way I looked. People who know me well know how I love posing for pictures and making videos. It was a dark time in my life. One day, I tripped and fell. I nursed that wound for a long time and that was when it hit me.

If I don’t go back to the gym, watch what I eat, and live a active life, I would die gradually. Nobody told me to hit the gym. I just woke up one morning, walked to the gym I have always used in my area and paid for three months. I struggled to exercise. I got up every morning and reminded myself why I had to do what I was doing. It was hard seeing how other people easily did their exercises while I was struggling with the treadmill.

Gradually, my body started getting used to the new routine. I started feeling lighter. I started smiling again. I started looking at myself in the mirror again without hating what I saw. I slowly gained my confidence back. I took time to prepare my meals and calculated my calories but I still noticed that I wasn’t losing weight the way I should.

I started researching on the topic and did a body type test online. I found out that for people with my body type, it was easier to gain weight than to lose it. I read about the kind of exercises I should be eating, the kinds of food I should be eating and those I should completely avoid. It’s not easy learning that I must stop eating white carbohydrates when hot eba and rice are my favourite foods.