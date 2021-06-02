Do you suffer from lower muscle pain?

Having poor posture, lifting heavy objects too quickly, or sports injuries from large impacts can are common causes of lower back pain.

It’s a scary feeling, but even though you’re feeling some strain, don’t worry. You can find lower back pain relief by stretching out your muscles.

Lower back exercises don’t just make the pain go away.

They improve your posture, strengthen your core, and increase your spine’s stability.

So, there’s no denying that a few minutes of stretching each day are worth it.

Ready to get started?

Here are seven lower back exercises to strengthen your abdominal and back muscles and relieve lower body pain.

These are easy exercises you can do anywhere — so try them out today and feel the difference.

1. Cat Stretches

Cat stretches strengthen the spine and neck muscles, but they also release tension in your back.

They can relieve stress and bring your mind to a restful state of awareness.

How to properly execute a cat stretch:

Position your body on your hands and knees.

Slowly arch your back, pulling your stomach up towards your spine.

Reversely, slowly allow your stomach to hang towards the floor.

Return to starting position and repeat.

Cat stretches are a very gentle exercise to relieve lower back and joint pain. For a more mindful stretch, you can inhale as your stomach hangs to the floor and exhale as you return to arching your body for a cat stretch.

2. Bridges

Bridge positions work the gluteus maximums, the large part of the buttocks. Keeping this muscle strong can prevent future injuries to the muscles in the lower body.

How to properly execute bridges:

Lie flat on your back. Keep your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Keep your arms by your side and press your feet into the floor.

Squeeze your abdominal and gluteus muscles.

Raise your hips. You should create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

Continue to squeeze the gluteus muscles while your shoulders remain on the floor.

Hold the position to complete three deep breaths.

Slowly bring down your hips, returning to the starting position.

Repeat then rest.

Of the lower back exercises, this one has a low impact, which gives greater hip mobility and strength to the bottom of the vertebrae.

3. Lower Back Rotational Stretch

Tension can easily build in the lower body and trunk of the spine. The lower back rotational stretch can relieve tension and lightly work core muscles to boost stability.

How to properly execute a lower back rotational stretch:

Lie flat on your back, keep your knees bent, and keep your feet flat.

Have both arms out to either side with shoulders pressed to the floor.

Smoothly roll your knees over to one side of your body.

Hold the position, then return to your starting one.

Repeat the smooth roll of your knees to the other side.

Repeat this action side to side.

This rotational stretch can loosen any stiffness locked in the vertebrae and relieve lower back pain.

4. Partial Curls

It is important to have strong abdominal muscles to support your spine and lower body. Practicing partial curls can be vital in keeping a strong core to relieve lower back pain.

This also allows for better movement, such as twisting, turning, and bending down.

How to properly execute a partial curl:

Lie on your back and keep your knees bent with your feet flat on the floor.

Place your arms crossed over your chest.

Tighten your abdominal muscles and curl your chest midway.

Remember to keep your head in line with your shoulders.

Hold, then bring down your body to the floor.

Like other lower back exercises, this can improve your posture by keeping your hips aligned.

5. Superman’s

Superman’s hyperextend the lower and upper parts of the body. If you are working at a desk all day, this exercise will relieve lower back pain and strengthen your core.

How to properly execute superman’s:

Lie face down on the ground with arms above and legs extended below.

Using your core muscle, lift your arms and feet.

Position your neck “looking at the floor” to avoid injuries.

Try to stretch out your arms and legs as far as possible, thus looking like the iconic Superman.

Hold the position, then gradually bring your arms down and legs to the starting one.

Repeat this motion.

This lumbar exercise also involves the hamstrings and gluteus muscles for extra stability.

6. Lying Lateral Leg Raises

Lying lateral leg raises help to strengthen the gluteus muscles, which supports the pelvis and hips.

Having strong and stable hips can also help ease lower back pain.

How to properly execute lying lateral leg raises:

Lie down on your side.

You can lie your arm on the floor or prop it up under your head.

Place your other hand out in front of you for extra support.

Make sure you keep your trunk and body straight and lift your top leg off your bottom leg.

Raise your leg above and stop when you feel the stretch in your obliques.

Bring the leg down to meet the bottom leg.

Repeat then switch sides.

If you feel tightness in your hips, you can do this on a mat to give you some extra cushion.

7. Planks

Planks are a great way to build core muscles to accommodate lumbar support. They can strengthen your spine and provide better alignment in your posture. Planks help prevent damage to your vertebrae if there’s significant stress.

How to properly execute planks:

Align your body in the push-up position.

Bend your arms so your weight rests on your forearms.

Tighten your abs, clench your gluteus muscles, and keep your body straight like a plank of wood.

Try to hold the position for as long as you can.

Planks build abdominal stabilization that helps to strengthen the lower back. Having a strong lower back can help avoid chronic injuries in the future.

