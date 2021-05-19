From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (retd) has charged the Nigerian Armed Forces to do all in their power to ensure that Nigeria emerges from the present challenges threatening its corporate unity.

The Defence Minister gave the charge on Wednesday at the 2021 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day Celebration Seminar, to mark the 57th Anniversary of the establishment of the Service, with the theme, “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Air Power capabilities for Effective Joint Operation”.

Magashi who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, commended the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces to protect the country’s interests, deter conflict and reassure the people and allies.

‘You must, therefore, remain undaunting in your commitment to duty, while leveraging the cohesion for which the military is reputed for,’ he stated.

He applauded the members of the Armed Forces for their loyalty and commitment to defending the Nigerian constitution, particularly in curtailing the spate of internal uprising and keeping the peace in the country.

The Defence Minister urged them not to leave any stone unturned by ensuring that the collective resolve of the people to live in peace and harmony is not compromised.

‘Therefore, I charge all defence stakeholders in the country to be more dedicated and vigilant, taking due cognizance of the adverse impact of security challenges on national development and economic growth.

‘Your statutory tasks and innovative contributions in your different spheres of responsibility will remain central to our envisioned strong world-class military and our Nation’s future. Therefore, as a nation, we must continue to keep faith with those of you that have sacrificed time, energy, and sometimes your families to ensure that our dear country attains its goals.

‘Let me remind all of you that there is nothing greater than selfless service, especially in our commitment to one another and indeed to the service of our great nation.’

He assured that the Ministry of Defence would, on its part, continue to make concerted efforts to ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is adequately equipped to effectively carry out its constitutional roles.

This, he noted, would be done through the provision of administrative and support services in a timely and effective manner to enable the Armed Forces build and maintain modern, compact, strong, professional, mission-capable and mission-ready forces for the defence of the country.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, speaking at the event, noted that the attainment of 57 years of active existence and positive Impact on National Security is no mean feat especially with the many laudable achievements and significant contributions of the Service to the development of the Nigeria over the years.