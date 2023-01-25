As the twelfth edition of the DOAMF Charity Golf Tournament approaches, more corporate sponsors and partners have continued to weigh in towards making the event another memorable one.

DOAM Foundation has confirmed the list of its sponsors and partners to include Access Bank Plc, ARM Pension Managers, Sparkle, Seplat Energy, Lekki Free Zone Dev. Company, Total Energy, Cappa & D’Alberto, Radial Circle Group, 7-Up Bottling Company, SPAR, Custodian & Allied Ltd, C.Woermann, Channels Tv, Mixta Nigeria, Cornerstone Insurance, TINO Electronics, Indian Golf Foundation, KPMG, GTI, Flour Mills of Nig Plc, Ikoyi Golfers Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), Caritas Communications, Afam Tailors, Radisson Hotel, Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Chikki Foods Industries, Arravo a, N.N.FEMS Industries Ltd, RwandAir, Sylken Ltd ,Vacation Places, Metcem Ltd,Regency co.Ltd and Ikoyi Club 1938. among others.

A statement by the Foundation’s Media & Publicity Officer, Ruth Nwachukwu, said funds received from both corporate organisations and individuals would go a long way in helping the foundation achieve its goals for the year 2023, including scholarship support to more indigent but intelligent children, provision of food, relief and welfare items to orphaned and disabled children’s homes, youth mentorship programs, skills acquisitions for women and other community development programs.

Renowned for its exceptionally high standards, the event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Ikoyi-Lagos.

About 100 players have secured spots in the final round after the qualifying event held on January 7, 2023.They will be joined by guest players. In addition to the unique tournament day experience, an array of glistening trophies and coveted prizes will be at stake.

The final of the tournament will be rounded off with a cocktail event in the evening, which will also feature prize presentations to winners, with more opportunities to interact with all its partners and donors.