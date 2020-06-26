DOB global has supported the fight against Covid-19 in partnership with Street Cheer Africa (SCA) to cater for over 1000 of the very less privileged persons in Lagos Nigeria.

The partnership, first established in December 2019 to provide hot meals and Christmas provisions for families in Calabar was further strengthened when the second leg of the food outreach held in Ebute Metta, Lagos, in April 2020, during the lockdown as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

In the coming months, DOB Global is also set to continue these efforts and extend it to more people in the most vulnerable places in the Lagos.

According to DOB Global CEO, Mr Okiemute Dotie; “This initiative was born out of the many uncertainties that surround COVIS-19 in Nigeria since the beginning of the lock down and we have focused our support on the disadvantaged Nigerians who lost their means of livelihood, and as the economy gradually reopens operations, we will not relent in providing much needed support to the families that Covid -19 has hit the most.”

He further noted that the company will not stop playing its part in the fight against the spread of the novel Corona Virus in Nigeria and plans to intensify its efforts to help the government fight the disease.

“In our latest effort, which will be rolled out in the middle of June 2020, we are joining the corporate anti-pandemic effort to mask up Lagos, owing to the fact that Lagos has been the largest state hit by the deadly virus.”

“As part of our anti pandemic efforts to reduce the spread as the economy further opens up, DOB global is set to distribute 2 thousands hygiene packs, each containing 1 protective mask and 1 hand sanitizer, targeted for distribution in the localities most lacking in the supply of protective gear, especially as the cases continue to rise while the country further opens up the economy for business, thus increasing the risk of contracting the disease especially by disadvantaged Nigerians.”