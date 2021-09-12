How do I answer above question without playing God. Many patients and readers have persistently asked whether an enlarged prostate will eventually lead to prostate cancer. The right answer will be a “big no” and a “small yes”. Let me explain.

The latest research as reported by WebMD, shows that Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), may actually provide some protection for men from developing prostate cancer. Men are often anxious about prostate cancer, as it is the second most common cancer in men, with some worrying that BPH increases their risk of prostate cancer.

Some previous studies have demonstrated that BPH may increase the risk of cancer given common driving forces such as genetics, hormones and inflammation. A research by Dr Kiran Nandular, the Vice Chief of Diagnostic Radiology & Muscular Imaging at Beaumont University Michigan, shows that BPH may decrease the odds of prostate cancer.

We know that BPH is common in aging men above 40, and cause a frequent need to urinate, often at night, or a weak flow of urine. This is because the central part of the prostate enlarges and can block urine from leaving the bladder. So Dr Kiran Nandular recommended that to prevent deterioration of this blockage and condition, drugs like alpha blockers, which relax muscles of the prostate and neck of bladder to relief symptoms should be used. Example of an alpha blocker medication is terazosin. Which he claims has helped a lot of his patients and prevented them from degenerating into prostate cancer.

We know that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, when you have an enlarged prostate, and you are trying to decide what to do next. People react differently to the symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH). You can talk about your symptoms with your doctor, and together you can decide on the best way for you to handle your case. Your options may include:

•Watchful waiting and lifestyle changes.

•Medications like terazosin.

•Surgery.

If your symptoms do not bother you much, and you have not gotten any complications, you may choose to just have you and your doctor keep a regular eye on things. This means seeing your doctor once or twice a year, or more if your symptoms change. Some things to watch out for are

•Needing to urinate more frequently.

•The sensation that your bladder is full even after you have just urinated.

•An urgent need to go out of the blue.

•A weak stream or dribbling, at the end.

•Trouble starting, having to stop – hesitancy, and then start peeing several times.

•Urine leakage.

When above occur, please consult your doctor immediately or send me a whatssap text for advice. Always be medically guided.

• Please follow me on [email protected]_DRSUN.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.