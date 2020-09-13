The Mesh

We have come to the cross-roads.

And I must either leave or come with you.

I lingered over the choice.

But in the darkness of my doubt.

You lifted the lamp of love.

And I saw in your face.

The road that I should take.

(The Mesh by Kweshi Brew)

Like the Mesh quoted above by the Ghanaian Kweshi Brew, to allow your Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), to transit or transform to cancer, is like coming to a cross-road. You must either do something drastically to show love to your self, or allow the prostate cancer to degenerate and you say bye-bye to your family and loved ones.

Martins Samuel(not real names), sent me the above question from Lagos. He is 55, and he did a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) which was still within the normal range, but he said his uncle died of prostate cancer. He did not know how his own father died. He then asked “Doc, how do I prevent prostate cancer “. So to answer his question in a direct and simple way, let me tell him “Mr Martin Samuel, you cannot prevent cancer of the prostate, but you can either lower the risk or block its progress. Let me tell us why.

You see, cancer of the prostate is extremely common, though its exact cause is not known. When prostate tissue is examined under a microscope either after prostate surgery or at autopsy, “wait for this”, cancer is found in 50 percent of men over age 70, and in virtually all men over age 90.

Most of these cancers never cause any symptoms because they spread very slowly, however, some prostate cancers do grow more aggressively and spread through out the body.

Although fewer than 3% of men with the disease die of it, prostate cancer is still the second most common cause of cancer death. According to WebMD, the latest research published by New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), shows that to date, no evidence that you can prevent prostate cancer. However, you may be able to lower the risk.

A diet that helps maintain a healthy weight may reduce your risk for prostate cancer, but this does not apply to everyone. The American Cancer Society recommends: that

• Limiting – high fat foods.

• Cutting back on red meats, especially processed meats when you clock 50, might help.

• Eating 2 or more servings of fruits – banana, orange, guava, mangoes, tomatoes, cucumber and vegetables each day.

• Anti-oxidants in foods, especially in fruits and vegetables help prevent damage to the DNA in the body cells. Such damage has been linked to cancer.

• Lycopene, in particular, is an anti-oxidant that has been thought to lower the risk of prostate cancer. It can be found in foods such as tomatoes-both raw and cooked, spinach, beans, berries – especially blue berries, grape fruits, oranges, watermelons etc.

• Researchers continue studying other ways to lower prostate cancer risk. It is still too soon, though, to know whether studies are finding new ways to prevent prostate cancer.

• The major beneficial advice by Researchers and Physicians according to NEJM, if you start having

urinary symptoms, suggestive of enlargement of the prostate. The best medical advice is to do a

total prostatectomy (total removal of the enlarged prostate)

• This saves you the problem of its turning fully cancerous later in your life. Next week I shall

discuss prostate cancer, symptoms and treatment.

Here are some research findings worthy of note.

1. Some Physicians and researchers are looking at whether certain drugs such as Avodart

(dutasteride) and Proscar (Finasteride), which are both used to treat an enlarged prostate that

is not cancerous, can help prevent prostate cancer.

2. Early studies showed that the mineral selenium – which has also been recommended for

treatment of covid-19, may lower your chance of getting prostate cancer or slow its progression.

3. Doctors continue to study the effects of supplements on prostate cancer for now, no vitamins or

supplements are known to lower risks.

4. The American Cancer Society recommends that men talk to their doctor before having a test to

check for prostate cancer. Men need to understand the risks and benefits of testing. Then, the

man and his doctor can decide whether to proceed with testing using PSA test and digital rectal

examination.

5. When above discussion should take place is based on a man’s age, level of risk and general

health status. Here are the general recommendations about when to consider testing.

a) Men with no symptoms and average risk should discuss screening with their doctor at

the age of 50. Not every body will be screened at 50, your doctor after background

questions will determine whether you deserve to be tested or not.

b) Men with higher risk, including men who had a brother, father or son diagnosed with

prostate cancer before age 65 should have that discussion at age 45.

c) Men who have two or more first degree relatives – brother, father, or son – diagnosed

with prostate cancer before age 65 should have that discussion when they are 40.

Always be medically guided.

