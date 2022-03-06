Stroke is definitely not the end of life, but could be the beginning of something. Hippocrates, the father of Medicine, first recognized stroke over 2,400 years ago. At this time stroke was called apoplexy, which means “struck down by violence “ in Greek.

It was not until mid – 1600s that Jacob Wepfer found that patients who died with apoplexy had bleeding in the brain. He also discovered that a blockage in one of the brain blood vessels could cause apoplexy. Medical Science continued to study the cause, symptoms and treatment of apoplexy and finally in 1928, apoplexy was divided into categories based on the cause of the blood vessels problem. This led to the terms “stroke “ or “Cerebral Vascular Accident CVA”.

Most people, do not realise they are hypertensive until stroke incapacitates them. Please hear me now, if you refuse to check your BP regularly after 40, note that you are putting your life at risk. It shows that as Malvolio in Shakespeare’s Twelve Night, “you are sick of self love”.

As I mentioned earlier , stroke is colloquially defined as brain attack. It can happen to anyone at any time. It occurs when blood flow to an area of brain is cut off. When this happens brain cells are deprived of oxygen and begin to die. When brain cells die during a stroke, abilities controlled by that area of the brain such as memory and muscle control are lost.

Let me paraphrase for the benefit of my respondent, who asked whether stroke is the end of life. Stroke could be the end of life, if certain measures are not taken immediately it occurs. This must include total evaluation by a qualified medical personnel, bearing in mind that the risk factors of stroke are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes and increasing age.

Also it should be noted that apart from weakness of the limbs, left more than the right, the symptoms of stroke may include – acute change in level of consciousness or even confusion. Acute onset of weakness or paralysis of half or part of the body. Numbness of one half or part of the body. Partial or double vision. Difficulty speaking or understanding speech. Difficulty with balance or dizziness.

Treatment of stroke include: taking medication that will help prevent future strokes – which are anti platelets and anticoagulants. Surgery could be recommended. We know that strokes are life changing events that can affect a person both physically and emotionally, temporarily or permanently. After a stroke, successful recovery will often involve specific rehabilitative activities, such as, speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, joining a support group or support from friends and family.

To prevent stroke, you must do the following – eat healthy diet, maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, do not smoke, avoid excessive alcohol, keep your blood pressure under control, manage your diabetes well and treat other complications. Always be medically guided.

